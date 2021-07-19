Accord reduces higher LTV rates by up to 0.25%

"We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value"

Accord Mortgages has reduced selected residential mortgages rates by up to 0.25% on selected products at 80% LTV and above.

The intermediary-only lender is also increasing cashback on selected products.

At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced to 1.93%, available for both purchase and remortgage, with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has been cut to 2.27% with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

At 90% LTV, a three-year fix has reduced from 3.38% to 3.13% for remortgage, with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free remortgage legal service. A five-year fixed rate purchase product at 90% LTV has been cut from 3.32% to 3.16% with a £495 fee and £1,000 cashback.

A 95% LTV two-year fix has been reduced from 3.69% to 3.56% with a £495 fee and £1,000 cashback.

All of the above products come with a free standard valuation.

All products at 75% LTV remain unchanged, as do all Help to Buy and New Build products at 90% LTV.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value, especially for those looking to secure a mortgage with a smaller deposit.”