Mortgages

Accord reduces higher LTV rates by up to 0.25%

Rozi Jones
|
19th July 2021
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value"

Accord Mortgages has reduced selected residential mortgages rates by up to 0.25% on selected products at 80% LTV and above.

The intermediary-only lender is also increasing cashback on selected products.

At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced to 1.93%, available for both purchase and remortgage, with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has been cut to 2.27% with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

At 90% LTV, a three-year fix has reduced from 3.38% to 3.13% for remortgage, with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free remortgage legal service. A five-year fixed rate purchase product at 90% LTV has been cut from 3.32% to 3.16% with a £495 fee and £1,000 cashback.

A 95% LTV two-year fix has been reduced from 3.69% to 3.56% with a £495 fee and £1,000 cashback.

All of the above products come with a free standard valuation.

All products at 75% LTV remain unchanged, as do all Help to Buy and New Build products at 90% LTV.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value, especially for those looking to secure a mortgage with a smaller deposit.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

