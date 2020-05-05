Accord reduces residential rates up to 85% LTV

"We’ve been looking at ways in which we can offer more support to brokers whilst the current lockdown is in place, so we’ve reduced our rates on selected house purchase products."

Accord Mortgages is reducing selected rates across its 75% to 85% LTV range by up to 10bps.

Available from tomorrow, highlights of the new purchase range includes a two-year fixed rate at 1.75% and a five-year fix at 1.86%, both available up to 75% LTV with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

Additionally, Accord is reintroducing cashback on remortgage products at 80% and 85% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 1.87% at 80% LTV and 2.06% at 85% LTV, while a five-year fixed rate starts at 2.13% up to 85% LTV, all with a free valuation and £500 cashback.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, said: “We’ve been looking at ways in which we can offer more support to brokers whilst the current lockdown is in place, so we’ve reduced our rates on selected house purchase products.

“We know there is a huge focus on clients who need to remortgage, so we’ve improved the incentives on some of our higher LTV range to offer a more competitive choice of deals.”