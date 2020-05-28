Accord removes maximum value and loan size restrictions

"Being able to remove the property value restrictions and increase our maximum loan size is the latest in a series of changes we have made to get back to our pre-covid criteria wherever possible."

Accord Mortgages has removed all property value restrictions and returned its maximum loan size to £5 million for residential and £1 million for buy-to-let applications.

A property value limit was put in place at the end of March, but with physical valuations now taking place, the restrictions will be lifted from Friday 29th May.

In addition, the lender is also relaunching its range of 90% LTV products with a maximum loan size of £600,000.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 90% LTV and a five-year fix starts at 2.50%, both with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

Accord has also reduced rates across selected products at 75% to 85% LTV by up to 7bps.

A two-year fixed rate is now available from 1.64% up to 75% LTV with a £995 fee and £500 cashback. At 80% LTV, a five-year fixed rate remortgage product has been reduced to 2.03% with no fee and £250 cashback. Finally, a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has been reduced to 2.04% with a £495 fee and £500 cashback.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to rebuilding confidence in the market and supporting brokers and their clients with a competitive and broad range of products. Being able to remove the property value restrictions and increase our maximum loan size is the latest in a series of changes we have made to get back to our pre-covid criteria wherever possible.

“Following last week’s successful launch back into the 90% LTV market we are also pleased to expand this range by re-introducing loans available up to £600,000. We first launched this offering back in November last year and had a very positive response from brokers, so it’s great to be able to meet the demand for these products once again."