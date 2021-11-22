FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Accord to accept first-time landlords and remove minimum income in BTL revamp

Accord Mortgages has enhanced its buy-to-let criteria, removing the need for landlords to have a minimum background income of £25,000.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd November 2021
Nicola Alvarez, Accord
"Removing minimum income requirements and considering cases where first-time buyers want to become landlords demonstrates our approach to common-sense lending"

Income will still be verified in some circumstances however, such as where top slicing is being used or to validate tax status for some lower rate taxpayers.

On a case-by-case basis, Accord will also now consider lending to first-time buyers who want to become landlords. The lender is encouraging brokers to speak to their business development manager if they have a case where it makes sense to buy a rental property as a first step on the housing ladder.

The changes, which see underwriters given more discretion to evaluate cases on their merit, will improve the application process for a number of brokers and clients who otherwise meet Accord’s lending criteria.

Nicola Alvarez, senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “These latest criteria changes reflect our commitment to investing in our buy-to-let proposition to make it easier for brokers and their landlord clients to do business with us.

“Removing minimum income requirements and considering cases where first-time buyers want to become landlords demonstrates our approach to common-sense lending and means we’re able to extend our offering to brokers and ultimately support more people on to the property ladder.”

More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.