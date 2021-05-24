Accord to make residential rate changes

Accord Mortgages has announced it will make changes to its residential mortgage range this week, saying the changes will offer 'better value to borrower'.

The intermediary-only lender is changing selected rates across a number of loan-to-values, from Wednesday, 26 May.

Brokers looking to support homebuyers with a 10% deposit will be able to take advantage of a two-year fixed rate of 3.30% (was 3.35%), which comes with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

For borrowers requiring 85% LTV, highlights include a two-year fixed rate of 2.45% (was 2.50%) and a five-year fix rate of 2.75% (was 2.77%).

Both options are available to house purchase and remortgage customers, and come with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

As part of the revised range, rates on selected products at 75% LTV will increase.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said:

“We’re committed to supporting brokers and their clients with a broad range of options to meet varying needs and have reviewed our range to deliver better value.

“While some rates at lower LTVs have increased, we’ve extended end dates to September and made positive changes to our higher LTV range which will be welcomed by those with smaller deposits.”