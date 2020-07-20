Advise Wise launches exclusive membership

"We are delighted to introduce our Plus membership, having worked closely with lenders to identify and reward advisers for their hard work in placing business."

Advise Wise has launched Advise Wise Plus, an exclusive membership for selected later life advisers.

The exclusive membership is free for advisers who are enrolled based on their historical business volumes.

Plus members will be entitled to advantages including uplifted commissions and exclusive deals, access to dedicated industry events and exclusive Upskill content.

Jane Hanlon, mortgage club manager at Advise Wise, said: “Our role at the Mortgage Club is to support advisers and to get the best possible deals available for them and their clients. Just after a few months from the launch of our Mortgage Club, we are delighted to introduce our Plus membership, having worked closely with lenders to identify and reward advisers for their hard work in placing business.

“Advise Wise Plus is an additional step up from the benefits our Mortgage Club offers to members, available only to a select few. This is just the start and we would like to thank all that have supported us in our launch especially in the current time.”

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO of Advise Wise, commented: “We’re pleased to introduce this exclusive membership, which increases the perks of using Advise Wise for our members and reward them for their hard work in completing cases and advising clients on the best products for their needs.

“We’ve partnered with lenders to offer advisers uplifted commissions, that, together with our Mortgage Club benefits, make Advise Wise Platform the benchmark in the whole of market later life sourcing.”