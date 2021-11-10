Aldermore launches limited edition buy-to-let range

"We want to support the many landlords reviewing how they want to manage and grow their portfolios in the future."

Aldermore has expanded its specialist buy-to-let offering with two new limited edition five-year fixed buy to let products to support individual and company landlords.

The products come with the added benefit of zero fees, to help landlords manage and grow their portfolios.

For individual and company landlords submitting two or more properties on a single application, a five-year fix is available at 2.98% up to 2.98%

For individual and company landlords submitting single residential investment properties, the equivalent rate is 3.18%.

The limited edition rates have zero product fee for purchase and remortgage, assisted legal fees, free valuations and no funds transfer fees on remortgages.

Aldermore has also introduced assisted legal fees for all landlords looking to remortgage their HMO and multi unit freehold properties.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, commented: “We want to support the many landlords reviewing how they want to manage and grow their portfolios in the future. Our latest product offering provides landlords with competitive rates, assistance on fees, and gives them long term stability so managing their portfolios is easier.”