Mortgages

Aldermore promotes Damian Thompson to Group MD

Damian will replace Sue Hayes who is leaving the business.

Rozi Jones
|
21st January 2020
Damian Thompson Aldermore
"Damian has made a significant contribution to Aldermore since he joined us; driving forward growth in our mortgage offering"

Aldermore has announced that its director of mortgages, Damian Thompson, will become its new group managing director of retail finance.

Damian will replace Sue Hayes who is leaving the business.

Damian has worked in financial services for the last 27 years, starting his career with HBOS and then across senior roles in Principality and Newcastle Building Society.

Phillip Monks, chief executive of Aldermore, said: “I’m delighted that Damian will become our new group managing director of retail finance. His appointment shows, once again, the depth of talent within Aldermore to be able to promote from within our business.

"Damian has made a significant contribution to Aldermore since he joined us; driving forward growth in our mortgage offering, in particular in the first-time buyer and buy-to-let markets. He is also a dynamic, knowledgeable and well regarded speaker on the mortgage sector.

"His appointment ensures that we will continue to deliver great products and service for both new and existing retail customers.”

