Atom Bank launches near prime mortgage range

Atom Bank has launched its first near prime mortgage range.

The products will be available to new or existing borrowers with missed payments, CCJs or defaults, for purchase and remortgage.

At 70% LTV, two-year fixed rates start from 3.53% and five-year fixed rates are available at 3.69%. At 75% LTV, two-year fixed rates start from 3.99% and five-year fixes from 4.04%.

Recent data from PWC suggests there may be up to 14 million people in the UK with less than perfect credit history struggling to access credit from mainstream lenders, despite only having minor blemishes on their credit history.

Paul Elliott, head of mortgages at Atom, commented: “In the majority of high-street banks, mortgage applications are rejected when customers have less than perfect credit. It can be incredibly difficult, especially in the current housing market for borrowers with anything slightly less than perfect credit to get on the property ladder.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer our competitive rates, help and advice to these customers and give more people in the UK the opportunity to become homeowners. It’s important to us that we extend the availability of credit within the UK lending market for those wishing to own property.

"We work with independent brokers who offer unbiased advice to customers, saving time and effort in the application process. Those applying for near prime mortgages will be allocated brokers experienced in these kinds of cases and if Atom can’t help you, we will find someone who can.”