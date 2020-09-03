FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Atom Bank re-enters mortgage market

Rozi Jones
|
3rd September 2020
David Castling Atom Bank
"We’ve taken a considered and phased approach with our mortgages and feel now is the time to get back in the mortgage market."

Atom Bank is re-entering the mortgage market with a range of purchase and remortgage products.

The lender has revised its product range and will now be offering two and five-year purchase and remortgages for new customers, up to 80% LTV.

During the pandemic, Atom made the decision to temporarily withdraw its products for new lending, but retained a range of no-fee product transfers.

David Castling, director of intermediary lending at Atom Bank, said: “We’ve taken a considered and phased approach with our mortgages and feel now is the time to get back in the mortgage market.

“We’ve been supporting businesses during the pandemic by being one of a small number of banks to offer secured loans to new and existing customers through the Government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS). But now we’re ready to help customers move into, or stay in, their dream homes.”

