Mortgages

Atom Bank reduces prime and near prime mortgage rates by up to 0.55%

Rozi Jones
6th August 2021
"Where mainstream banks and traditional lenders may deny mortgage applications due to indiscretions made over a year ago, our near prime package was curated to meet the needs of these customers."

Atom Bank has reduced its prime and near prime mortgage rates by up to 0.55%.

Across its prime range, two and five-year fixed rates at 85% LTV have reduced by up to 0.45%, 90% LTV rates by up to 0.40%, and 95% LTV rates by up to 0.30%.

On its near prime range, Atom has introduced a revised LTV structure and is now offering rates at 65% and 75% LTV, with a range of fee and cashback structures.

Additionally, two and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV have been cut by up to 0.55%.

Paula Mercer, head of intermediary lending at Atom Bank, said: “Atom understands the needs of customers and appreciates that the pandemic has impacted the majority of people’s finances. The initial uncertainty of lockdowns may have caused customers to default or miss loan payments. Where mainstream banks and traditional lenders may deny mortgage applications due to indiscretions made over a year ago, our near prime package was curated to meet the needs of these customers.

“Despite being new to the near prime market, we believe it offers a service that is unparalleled - through our digital offering, speed of service and relevant criteria. We look to bring an efficient, streamlined approach that sets us apart from our competitors.”

