Atom Bank relaunches 90% LTV mortgages

"We now feel it’s the right time to get back in the market with 90% LTV to support first-time buyers and homeowners."

Atom Bank is reintroducing a range of 90% LTV deals for homeowners and first-time buyers.

The range of five-year fixed rates includes a fee-free first-time buyer option at 3.81% with free standard valuation and £500 cashback, and two purchase products at 3.76% with fees subject to loan size: £900 for loans below £350,000 and £1200 for loans above £350,000.

Atom recently re-entered the mortgage market with a range of purchase and product transfer options.

David Castling, director of intermediary lending at Atom, said: “We continuously evaluate the mortgage market and believe it is in our customers' best interests to apply a considered approach to the products we offer. We now feel it’s the right time to get back in the market with 90% LTV to support first-time buyers and homeowners.

“The world is a different place in light of Covid-19 and we need to make sure we can give customers choice whilst also lending responsibly. Given the ever-evolving landscape, we have taken the decision to reintroduce these products.”