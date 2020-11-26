FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Atom Bank relaunches 90% LTV mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
26th November 2020
Paper plane new launch
"We now feel it’s the right time to get back in the market with 90% LTV to support first-time buyers and homeowners."

Atom Bank is reintroducing a range of 90% LTV deals for homeowners and first-time buyers.

The range of five-year fixed rates includes a fee-free first-time buyer option at 3.81% with free standard valuation and £500 cashback, and two purchase products at 3.76% with fees subject to loan size: £900 for loans below £350,000 and £1200 for loans above £350,000.

Atom recently re-entered the mortgage market with a range of purchase and product transfer options.

David Castling, director of intermediary lending at Atom, said: “We continuously evaluate the mortgage market and believe it is in our customers' best interests to apply a considered approach to the products we offer. We now feel it’s the right time to get back in the market with 90% LTV to support first-time buyers and homeowners.

“The world is a different place in light of Covid-19 and we need to make sure we can give customers choice whilst also lending responsibly. Given the ever-evolving landscape, we have taken the decision to reintroduce these products.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.