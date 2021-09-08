Barclays and Furness cut buy-to-let rates

Barclays and Furness Building Society have both announced reductions to their buy-to-let mortgage rates.

Barclays' buy-to-let rates will see reductions of up to 22bps across both purchase and remortgage ranges.

Available for purchase and remortgage, two-year fixed rates have reduced to 1.73% at 60% LTV and 1.92% at 75% LTV, while a five-year fix at 75% LTV has lowered to 2.06%, all fee-free.

A purchase-only five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has reduced to 1.77% with a £1,295 fee and a two-year remortgage product at 60% LTV has been cut to 1.16% with a £1,795 fee.

Across Furness' product range, a two-year fixed rte is now available at 2.29% up to 65% LTV with a £1,495 fee and a two-year discount product is now available at 2.54% up to 75% LTV with a £995 fee.

A free legal and valuation package is available for standard remortgages in England and Wales with a contribution towards legal fees in Scotland.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “We are proud to offer continued support to our intermediary partners, and our competitive products coupled with our flexible approach to underwriting means that we are able to service a wide range of buy-to-let cases. So if you have a straight forward case or even something a bit quirky then I would invite you to talk to us. After all it is our job to make yours easier.”