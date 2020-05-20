FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Barclays cuts residential and buy-to-let rates

Barclays has also confirmed that its valuation partners are back to work and will be prioritising existing applications.

20th May 2020
"These changes will ensure we provide a wide range of competitive options for customers whether they are looking to purchase or remortgage"

Barclays has announced a series of reductions of up to 0.10% across its two, three, five and seven-year fixed rates within its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Amongst the rate cuts to residential purchase and remortgage products is a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which has reduced from 1.44% to 1.34%.

Five year fixed rates have been reduced from 1.64% to 1.59% at 75% LTV and from 1.80% to 1.77% up to 80% LTV.

All products come with a £999 product fee.

Barclays has also confirmed that its valuation partners are back to work and will be prioritising applications that have been paused over the lockdown period.

In a statement, Barclays said: "These changes will ensure we provide a wide range of competitive options for customers whether they are looking to purchase or remortgage, or for existing Barclays mortgage customers who are looking to either rate switch or take further borrowing."

