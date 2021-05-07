FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays enhances Green Home and bonus income criteria

Rozi Jones
|
7th May 2021
Barclays

Barclays Mortgages has announced a series of policy updates, including the expansion of its Green Home mortgages and an enhanced affordability policy on bonuses.

Barclays has expanded availability of Green Home mortgages to include any newly built property purchased directly from the builder or developer with an energy efficiency rating of 81 or higher, or an energy efficiency band A or B. This move that will allow more customers to benefit from a reduced interest rate on an energy efficient home.

Mortgage applicants will need to provide a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or a valid Predicted Energy Assessment certificate if the property remains under construction.

Additionally, the proportion of quarterly or annual bonuses that will be considered as part of an affordability assessment is increasing from 25% to 50%.

Brokers and their customers do not need to do anything differently when recording bonuses during in application; the system will automatically apply the relevant calculations. 100% of annual and quarterly bonus will continue to be used for income multiples.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.