Barclays launches 75% LTV remortgage range

"We will be introducing a number of remortgage products at 75% LTV, while increasing rate on a small number of our existing 60% LTV range."

Barclays has introduced a range of residential remortgage products at 75% LTV

The new products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.44% and a five-year fix at 1.64%, both with a £999 product fee.

Also available is a two-year offset tracker at 1.54% with a £1,749 fee and a two-year fixed rate Great Escape product at 1.95%, which allows borrowers to switch from their current lender with no application, valuation or standard legal fees.

Barclays is also increasing rates on a number of its existing residential purchase and remortgage products at 60% LTV by up to 0.40%.

The largest increases are to Barclays' two-year tracker produxts, which will increase from 1.18% to 1.58% with no product fee, and from 0.84% to 1.24% with a £1,999 fee.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “In recent weeks we have made several changes to our product range due to the ongoing challenges with the Covid-19 outbreak to allow us to manage our teams’ capacity and dedicate more resource to supporting customers at this difficult time.

"We will be introducing a number of remortgage products at 75% LTV, while increasing rate on a small number of our existing 60% LTV range."