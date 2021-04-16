Barclays launches its 95% Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products

Barclays have today announced their Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products, backed by the Government.

The 95% LTV products available for submission from Monday are a 3.99% 2-year fixed rate and a 4.09% 5-year fixed rate. Both have £0 fee on loans between £25k - £570k.

In addition to these new products, the bank have also announced changes to lending policy. From Friday 16th April, customers applying to borrow at greater than 85% LTV can benefit from a new maximum loan size on houses and flats - for houses the max loan is now £570,000 and for flats £275,000.

This is available on all purchases, including for first time buyers.



A Barclays spokesperson said:

“We are looking forward to supporting customers in their next steps as homeowners with the launch of two new 95% LTV products. These products are available under the Government’s Mortgage Guarantee Scheme and are open for applications from Monday.”