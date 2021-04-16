FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays launches its 95% Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products

Amy Loddington
|
16th April 2021
Barclays

Barclays have today announced their Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products, backed by the Government.

The 95% LTV products available for submission from Monday are a 3.99% 2-year fixed rate and a 4.09% 5-year fixed rate. Both have £0 fee on loans between £25k - £570k.

In addition to these new products, the bank have also announced changes to lending policy. From Friday 16th April, customers applying to borrow at greater than 85% LTV can benefit from a new maximum loan size on houses and flats - for houses the max loan is now £570,000 and for flats £275,000.

This is available on all purchases, including for first time buyers.


A Barclays spokesperson said:

“We are looking forward to supporting customers in their next steps as homeowners with the launch of two new 95% LTV products. These products are available under the Government’s Mortgage Guarantee Scheme and are open for applications from Monday.” 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

