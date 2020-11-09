FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays launches new 85% LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2020
Barclays

Barclays has launched a range of new 85% LTV residential mortgage products for loans up to £2m.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.13% with no fee for purchase only. A three-year fixed rate is available at 2.94% and a five-year fix starts from 2.95%, both available for purchase and remortgage with a £999 fee.

Barclays has also announced that it is reducing rates across its existing 60% LTV two-year purchase and remortgage products.

Additionally, the bank has reduced rates across a range of its existing buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products and to a selection of products within its existing customer reward range.

Last month, Barclays launched a new range of 85% LTV Green Home mortgage products. A two-year fixed rate is available at 3.04% and a five-year fixed rate starts from 3.14%.

Barclays Green Home mortgages are available for residential purchase applications on qualifying new build properties from one of its partner house builders, with intermediary applications accepted from a designated panel of brokers who serve each of these partner firms.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.