Barclays launches new 85% LTV products

Barclays has launched a range of new 85% LTV residential mortgage products for loans up to £2m.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.13% with no fee for purchase only. A three-year fixed rate is available at 2.94% and a five-year fix starts from 2.95%, both available for purchase and remortgage with a £999 fee.

Barclays has also announced that it is reducing rates across its existing 60% LTV two-year purchase and remortgage products.

Additionally, the bank has reduced rates across a range of its existing buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products and to a selection of products within its existing customer reward range.

Last month, Barclays launched a new range of 85% LTV Green Home mortgage products. A two-year fixed rate is available at 3.04% and a five-year fixed rate starts from 3.14%.

Barclays Green Home mortgages are available for residential purchase applications on qualifying new build properties from one of its partner house builders, with intermediary applications accepted from a designated panel of brokers who serve each of these partner firms.