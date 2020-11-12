FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays Mortgages to allow short term lettings on resi mortgages

Amy Loddington
|
12th November 2020
Barclays

Barclays Mortgages has today announced it will now allow customers with a residential mortgage to let their property on a short term basis.

Following an update to existing mortgage policy, homeowners across the UK with a residential mortgage from Barclays can now list their properties on approved online platforms and let them out for up to 90 days per year.


Customers can choose to list a room in their home or their whole property, as long as they meet a number of criteria set out by Barclays. These include adhering to planning law and local regulations on short term lets and ensuring buildings insurance remains valid, among others.


Under Barclays Mortgages terms and conditions, properties can be let for up to 90 days per year and for no longer than 30 days to the same person.

 

