Mortgages

Barclays reduces residential and buy-to-let rates

Barclays has reduced residential two and seven-year fixed rates and launched a new buy-to-let product.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2020
Barclays

Barclays is reducing rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Available from tomorrow, new residential rates include a two-year fix at 2.80% up to 95% LTV with no product fee, and a seven-year fix at 1.84% up to 60% LTV with a £999 fee.

Barclays is also reducing existing buy-to-let rates by up to 10bps. New rates include a five-year fix at 2.77% up to 75% LTV with no product fee, available for purchase and remortgage.

A five-year fixed rate purchase only product will also decrease to 2.13% at 75% LTV with a £1,295 fee.

Additionally, Barclays is also launching a new five-year fixed rate buy-to-let purchase product at 1.75% up to 60% LTV with a £1,295 product fee.

