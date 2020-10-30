Barclays reduces residential rates by up to 22bps

Barclays has reduced rates on a selection of products in its residential purchase and remortgage ranges.

A five-year purchase product at 85% LTV is reducing from 3.30% to 3.19% with no fee.

Available for purchase and remortgage, two-year fixed rates have reduced from 1.57% to 1.79% at 75% LTV, and from 2.94% to 2.83% at 85% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

Five-year fixed rates now start at 1.43% up to 60% LTV and 1.70% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee.

In the Bank's Reward range, a two-year fixed rate has been cut from 1.79% to 1.57% at 75% LTV. Five-year fixed rates have reduced from 1.55% to 1.43% at 60% LTV and from 1.89% to 1.70% at 75% LTV.