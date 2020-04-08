BEP Systems enhances client portals in response to Covid-19

"It’s critical in this current time that we assist our customers to drive as much towards digital customer self-service as possible."

BEP Systems has developed the functionality of borrower portals for two of its clients to extend their capability for self-service during the Covid-19 crisis.

Working with Link Mortgage Services in the UK, BEP has added the ability to request a mortgage holiday along the government guidelines with a full online service request.

Another client asked BEP to add two more additional lending portfolios to their Apprivo2 Borrower Portal, allowing more of its customers to make a payment online to help reduce demand on existing call centres.

Steve Bowering, COO of BEP Systems, commented: “We were faced with a challenge of being able to offer our borrower portal customers the ability to request a payment holiday along the government guidelines at short notice – our team have reacted quickly and added this functionality to our Apprivo2 self-service portal in a matter of days.”

Chris Little, MD of BEP Systems, added: “It’s critical in this current time that we assist our customers to drive as much towards digital customer self-service as possible. The Apprivo2 Self-Service Borrower Portal is a highly configurable digital platform that is designed to cater for these types of needs rapidly. Once again, we have demonstrated our ability to react quickly to market demands.”