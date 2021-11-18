FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Bluestone announce extension to mortgage validity period

Specialist lender, Bluestone Mortgages, has announced that it has further supported prospective homeowners with its most recent whole-product-range policy enhancements.

Warren Lewis
|
18th November 2021
Reece Beddall Bluestone

According to the lender, the new changes include a mortgage offer validity period of four months, an increase from three months. This enhancement follows a recent poll1 by Bluestone which found that 82% of brokers need a minimum offer period of four months to be confident their application would complete in time. The specialist lender has also reduced bank statement requirements, with employed applicants only required to provide their latest monthly bank statement, compared to the previous policy of three months.

Reece Beddall, (pictured) Sales & Marketing Director, Bluestone Mortgages, comments: “We are delighted to make significant policy enhancements across our whole product range, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to support both customers and brokers. This arrives at a time when we expect more people to face financial challenges in the coming months due to the impact of the pandemic, so these changes will be welcomed by those looking to achieve their homeownership dreams, whilst also positioning us as one of the most competitive lenders in the specialist space.”

More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.