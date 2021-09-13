Bluestone appoints new build and national account manager

"He brings with him a wealth of experience in the mortgage industry and has a strong track record in managing broker relationships"

Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Chris Holcomb as new build and national account manager to support its Help to Buy proposition.

Chris joins Bluestone from Vida Homeloans, where he was corporate sales manager, and prior to that held the position of corporate account manager at the Bank of Ireland. In these roles, he was responsible for managing relationships with a number of corporate networks, clubs and packaging partners to secure both residential and buy-to-let mortgage business.

In his new role, he will be responsible for a panel of distributors, clubs and networks to further develop relationships with Bluestone’s key partners and to help grow their market share with Bluestone.

Chris Holcomb said: “This is a very exciting time to be joining Bluestone as it looks to expand its Help to Buy proposition. I am eager to draw on my industry experience to cement Bluestone as the specialist lender of choice and help make people’s homeownership dreams a reality.”

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the mortgage industry and has a strong track record in managing broker relationships, which will be invaluable as we look to expand our proposition.”