Mortgages

Bluestone cuts rates across entire product suite by up to 1.87%

Rozi Jones
23rd August 2021
"These rate cuts reinforce our commitment to our customers who have been disenfranchised from the mainstream mortgage market"

Bluestone Mortgages is reducing rates across its entire product suite.

Rates have been cut across the lender’s residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges by up to 1.87% across all products and by 1.14% on its Help to Buy range.

Rates now start at 3.45% for a two-year fix at 60% LTV across Bluestone’s residential range, 4.50% for a five-year fix at 60% LTV across Help to Buy products, and 4.45% for a two-year fix at 60% LTV across its buy-to-let range.

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We remain committed to supporting the complex credit market throughout the pandemic and beyond, and we only expect it to grow as more people come out of lockdown with financial challenges.

"These rate cuts reinforce our commitment to our customers who have been disenfranchised from the mainstream mortgage market and will position us as one of the most competitive lenders in the specialist space at a time when we expect demand to increase.”

