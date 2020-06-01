Bluestone Mortgages relaunches full product range

"It is testament to the whole team at Bluestone, and the support shown from our funders, that we are now able to offer our full product range again."

Bluestone Mortgages has recommenced new lending activity on all products in its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Today’s news follows the announcement on Wednesday 13th May that Bluestone would initially be accepting applications in its ‘Clear’ credit category as part of a gradual return to business as usual.

Lending will now be available in all credit categories up to 75% LTV across Bluestone’s residential and buy-to-let products, with a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Qualifying applications on a Clear credit category will continue to be processed using AVMs.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We have been working hard over recent weeks to ensure we can continue to support as many customers as possible in what is evidently a more challenging market. It is testament to the whole team at Bluestone, and the support shown from our funders, that we are now able to offer our full product range again. As ever, our focus remains on delivering an efficient, flexible and reliable service to both customers and brokers, as we go about processing new and existing applications.

“Today’s news reaffirms our commitment to support underserved consumers and ensuring that they are able to access the lending they need.”