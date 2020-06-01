FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Bluestone Mortgages relaunches full product range

Lending will now be available in all credit categories up to 75% LTV across Bluestone’s residential and buy-to-let products

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2020
Steve Seal Bluestone
"It is testament to the whole team at Bluestone, and the support shown from our funders, that we are now able to offer our full product range again."

Bluestone Mortgages has recommenced new lending activity on all products in its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Today’s news follows the announcement on Wednesday 13th May that Bluestone would initially be accepting applications in its ‘Clear’ credit category as part of a gradual return to business as usual.

Lending will now be available in all credit categories up to 75% LTV across Bluestone’s residential and buy-to-let products, with a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Qualifying applications on a Clear credit category will continue to be processed using AVMs.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We have been working hard over recent weeks to ensure we can continue to support as many customers as possible in what is evidently a more challenging market. It is testament to the whole team at Bluestone, and the support shown from our funders, that we are now able to offer our full product range again. As ever, our focus remains on delivering an efficient, flexible and reliable service to both customers and brokers, as we go about processing new and existing applications.

“Today’s news reaffirms our commitment to support underserved consumers and ensuring that they are able to access the lending they need.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.