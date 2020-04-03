FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Bluestone Mortgages suspends new applications

Bluestone will prioritise existing applications where the valuation has already been completed.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd April 2020
Steve Seal Bluestone
"Overall, our main priority is supporting brokers in every way we can so that they can continue to deliver strong outcomes for customers"

Bluestone Mortgages has suspended all new mortgage applications as a result of the restrictions on physical property valuations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While new applications are suspended, Bluestone will prioritise existing applications where the valuation has already been completed. All other applications will be processed and underwritten as normal, pending the availability of an acceptable valuation. All offered mortgage loans will continue to completion as normal.

Bluestone says the decision will allow it to reallocate some employees to the relevant customer support teams to ensure that more resources are available to help existing borrowers.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “Today’s decision has not been taken lightly. However, we believe it is a necessary step so that we can make the suitable staff moves and ensure that our employees and brokers can dedicate their time to supporting and guiding existing customers through this challenging time. Overall, our main priority is supporting brokers in every way we can so that they can continue to deliver strong outcomes for customers and to reassure them they are in safe hands.

“Bluestone will continue to follow the Government guidelines and hope to re-open to new business as soon as possible and will update the market on news of this in due course.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.