BM Solutions launches new portal for portfolio landlord applications

"We are making it even easier for brokers to submit portfolio buy-to-let business to us and our dedicated portfolio support team are also still on hand to help make the process even smoother."

BM Solutions has enhanced its online mortgage portal for portfolio landlord applications.

The new functionality will make it easier for intermediaries to submit portfolio landlord information through its mortgage portal.

Listening to broker feedback, the lender has simplified the process by removing the previous customer profile form, enabling brokers to key information directly through the portal, as well as benefiting from enhanced technology including a valuation API.

BM Solutions recently launched a new system for new mortgage business including buy-to-let, let-to-buy and remortgage applications. This included improved self-service options, built-in document upload, ability to amend applications post submission and alternative lending proposals at decision stage where available. Product transfers, further advances and transfer of equity will move to the new system during 2021.

A specialist case handler from BM portfolio team will contact brokers within 24 hours of submitting an application, as well as being on hand to help throughout the process.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said: “We are always listening to feedback from brokers and now more than ever it’s vital for us to be turning that feedback into action.

“By removing the customer profile form we are making it even easier for brokers to submit portfolio buy-to-let business to us and our dedicated portfolio support team are also still on hand to help make the process even smoother.

“Last year was an unprecedented year and I'm really pleased to have been able to offer high levels of support for the intermediary buy-to-let market.”