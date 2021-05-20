Brilliant Solutions adds Newbury BS to mortgage club

Brilliant Solutions has welcomed Newbury Building to its mortgage club.

Brilliant Solution’s members will benefit from the Society’s extensive industry knowledge and excellent customer service as well as have access to the Society’s mortgage products.

The Society’s flexible and niche approach to lending includes buy-to-let (including limited company, holiday and expats BTLs), complex or unusual borrowing requirements or unusual properties, and foreign currency income loans.

Matthew Arena, Managing Director of Brilliant Solutions said:

“Newbury Building Society's flexible approach and ability to look at all cases on their individual merits is a perfect fit for our mortgage brokers and ensures that our brokers will see better outcomes for their clients. The lender is an important addition to our offering and increased awareness of how this mutual can help a wide range of borrowers is a positive for all. We look forward to working with the team at Newbury Building Society.”

Karen Smith, Sales Manager at Newbury Building Society said:

“As a mutual, we take pride in our flexible, common-sense approach to mortgage lending. With a wide range of products on offer, backed by a knowledgeable team of Business Development Managers, the Newbury is a lender willing to roll up its sleeves and consider complex circumstances on a case-by-case basis while delivering excellent customer service to brokers and clients alike. We are delighted to join Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club and look forward to working closely with the team and club members.”