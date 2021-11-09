Brilliant Solutions adds West One to panel

"Having already been part of our packager panel, the addition of West One to our direct to lender panel is a welcome one."

Brilliant Solutions has added West One's buy-to-let division to its direct to lender panel.

West One’s buy-to-let offering is caters for both amateur and professional landlords either as individuals or through a limited company.

Loans are all manually underwritten and are available for houses, leasehold flats, maisonettes and new build properties. West One also specialises in complex transactions such as HMO/MUFBs, holiday lets and will consider expat applicants.

Andrew Ferguson, MD for West One buy-to-let, commented: “Our buy-to-let division continues to go from strength-to-strength and joining Brilliant Solutions’ panel is another positive step for us.

“Brilliant Solutions has a great reputation, and by joining its panel we will open up opportunities for its brokers to work with our specialist team of underwriters who can support on complex cases.”

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Having already been part of our packager panel, the addition of West One to our direct to lender panel is a welcome one.

“Not only will it give our brokers access to West One’s comprehensive range of products, but also gives them access to the manual underwriting and support from their BDMs.”