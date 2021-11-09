FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Brilliant Solutions adds West One to panel

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2021
Michael Craig Brilliant Solutions
"Having already been part of our packager panel, the addition of West One to our direct to lender panel is a welcome one."

Brilliant Solutions has added West One's buy-to-let division to its direct to lender panel.

West One’s buy-to-let offering is caters for both amateur and professional landlords either as individuals or through a limited company.

Loans are all manually underwritten and are available for houses, leasehold flats, maisonettes and new build properties. West One also specialises in complex transactions such as HMO/MUFBs, holiday lets and will consider expat applicants.

Andrew Ferguson, MD for West One buy-to-let, commented: “Our buy-to-let division continues to go from strength-to-strength and joining Brilliant Solutions’ panel is another positive step for us.

“Brilliant Solutions has a great reputation, and by joining its panel we will open up opportunities for its brokers to work with our specialist team of underwriters who can support on complex cases.”

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Having already been part of our packager panel, the addition of West One to our direct to lender panel is a welcome one.

“Not only will it give our brokers access to West One’s comprehensive range of products, but also gives them access to the manual underwriting and support from their BDMs.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.