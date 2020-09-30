FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Brilliant Solutions reports record completion volumes

Rozi Jones
|
30th September 2020
Michael Craig Brilliant Solutions
"Brokers are busier than ever, working hard to meet the urgent needs of their clients in times of challenging service standards and variable product availability."

Brilliant Solutions has recorded two consecutive months of record completion volumes.

The mortgage club and specialist mortgage packager has reported higher numbers of transactions and higher volumes of completions in July and August.

The growth has been driven by the company’s direct-to-lender mortgage club which saw monthly growth of 10% in August compared to July, the previous record for volumes and case completions.

Michael Craig, sales director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “We are incredibly proud of these figures. The importance of brokers has never been greater in these ever-changing and challenging times we find ourselves in. This is apparent in the fact that brokers are busier than ever, working hard to meet the urgent needs of their clients in times of challenging service standards and variable product availability. The level of support we have received from both new and existing brokers over this period has been tremendous and we are truly thankful for the opportunity to show how we can help them deliver for their clients.

"Brilliant’s consistent results demonstrate that our relationship with our brokers is strong. It’s really important to get this positive news out into the market given what is going on around us all at the moment.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, added: “Our team have worked incredibly hard to provide more support to brokers than ever before. Our mortgage club pays more brokers on the day of completion than it has ever done in our history and our specialist mortgage team have been taking record numbers of enquiries. In addition, our sales team really has gone the extra mile over this period and it is clear from the support and feedback we have had from brokers that it has made a real difference.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.