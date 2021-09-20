Brilliant Solutions secures direct-to-lender access to UTB

"We have worked alongside United Trust Bank as a packager and believe in our broker base having a dual distribution option, so bringing them onto our Mortgage Club makes total sense."

Directly authorised members of Brilliant Solutions will now have direct-to-lender access to United Trust Bank's mortgage product range following a new partnership.

This is in addition to the specialist fee-free mortgage packaging facility already in place alongside the existing secured loans and bridging finance offering.

Michael Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, commented: “We’re delighted with this enhancement to our distribution and to be able to offer UTB’s full mortgage product range through Brilliant Solutions. We have steadily developed our proposition and we understand that nowadays intermediaries face new challenges when meeting the diverse requirements of their customers. With the mortgage market constantly evolving, we keep UTB ahead of the curve by regularly reviewing our offering and deploying the best technology alongside experienced and dedicated people. Partnering with Brilliant Solutions further extends our reach to borrowers who may not be best served by the High Street and instead require a more specialist product and approach. We’re looking forward to helping Brilliant Solutions’ members meet their clients’ needs.”

Michael Craig, sales director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “The brilliant product range that United Trust Bank have and ability to look at all the client’s needs for cases on an individual basis is a perfect fit for our mortgage brokers and ensures that our brokers will see better outcomes for their clients. We have worked alongside United Trust Bank as a packager and believe in our broker base having a dual distribution option, so bringing them onto our Mortgage Club makes total sense. We look forward to supporting our brokers with direct access to the team at United Trust Bank.”