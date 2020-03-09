Broker Conveyancing sees 'strong uplift' in instruction levels

"More and more advisers are seeing the value for them, and their clients, in providing advice on conveyancing"

Broker Conveyancing has reported a "strong uplift in both instruction and adviser user figures" for 2019.

Sale and purchase conveyancing instruction levels received via the platform during 2019 were 15.93% up on 2018, while remortgage instructions increased by 15.73%. Total instructions were 15.83% up year-on-year.

Remortgage activity grew strongly through 2019 and Broker Conveyancing found there was close to a 50/50 split between remortgage and sale/purchase instructions during the 12 months.

Total user numbers were also up by 19.42% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Mark Snape, managing director of Broker Conveyancing, commented: “In an extremely challenging operating environment due to political uncertainty, we have enjoyed a remarkably strong year for us in terms of both growth in our instruction levels and the number of broker users that continue to use our proposition.

“Our focus has always been on simplicity, and we believe we have a clear edge on other propositions in terms of our pricing, the firms on our panel, and the service we’re able to offer advisers and their clients. Plus, we also pay our brokers on exchange.

“Our total solution allows us to be extremely bullish about 2020, with a much more active market, and our proposition going from strength to strength. In the first two months of 2020 we are already tracking circa-30% above our record-breaking figures of 2019.

“I also believe that more and more advisers are seeing the value for them, and their clients, in providing advice on conveyancing, and they are being drawn to Broker Conveyancing because we can consistently deliver for them and ensure they add a considerable string to their advice bow. Interestingly, our largest percentage business growth has come in the first-time buyer sector, meaning advisers are getting ever more adept at selling our proposition upfront and offering their new customers a great value-for-money solution.

“We expect more of the same in 2020 and beyond and will be working with all stakeholders and our existing and new users to make sure they get the most out of their conveyancing propositions.”