Brokers urged to consider alternatives to mortgage payment deferrals

Dudley Building Society is urging brokers with Dudley mortgage customers, who might be having payment difficulties, to contact them so that the full range of possible options can be discussed.

The Society said that in many cases, having discussed their situation, customers were surprised and pleased that there were other options that might be better for them than simply taking a three month payment deferral.

Those options include:-

• Bringing the account up to date where possible,

• Making payments to reduce the effect of the deferral,

• Paying additional amounts to repay the deferred payments over a three, six or 12 month period,

• Add the deferred payments and accrued payments and accrued interest to the mortgage balance to be repaid over the remaining term,

• Extending the term to reduce payments.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley BS, said: “Borrowers are coming to us because their world has been turned upside down and the first thing we need to do is to reassure them that we are here to help. We are urging our introducers, who might have been contacted by concerned customers, to ask them to contact us.

"As a Society, our overriding philosophy is about helping people throughout the lifetime of their mortgage, not just when their mortgages are granted. So, in these uncertain times, it is our job to help borrowers find the best solution for their individual circumstances and taking a payment deferral is not always the most suitable approach.

"However, as the three month payment deferral periods run down, understandably anxiety will return and we are here to offer appropriate help to those who find themselves in difficulties.

"For those who took the payment deferral route, at the end of the period we will contact them to assess their circumstances and agree a manageable way for them to repay the deferred payment and additional interest that has accrued."