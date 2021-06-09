Buckinghamshire BS launches 80% LTV buy-to-let product

"We anticipate that brokers will welcome this very attractive new product in the crowded buy-to-let market"

Buckinghamshire Building Society has launched an 80% LTV buy-to-let mortgage product.

The product is fixed for five-years at 3.09%, with a product fee of £1,495, and is available for standard buy-to-let borrowers with a minimum household income of £35,000 per year or through limited companies.

The product has a limited tranche and all cases are expected to complete by 31st August 2021.

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We are excited to launch this 80% LTV buy-to-let product with a five-year fixed rate that is currently the best in market. We have a limited tranche for this product and it is expected to sell quickly. By combining the streamlined application process using our new affordability assessment and calculator, now on our website, we can enable a very quick turnaround time for brokers with re-mortgage cases.

“We anticipate that brokers will welcome this very attractive new product in the crowded buy-to-let market and will seek to take advantage of the short window of opportunity for their clients.”