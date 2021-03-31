FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Buckinghamshire BS streamlines buy-to-let application process

Buckinghamshire Building Society has streamlined its buy-to-let application process, giving brokers the ability to provide clients with an instant initial decision on their application, by using an online affordability assessment and calculator.

The mutual says this will allow brokers to provide a swift resolution for their clients, helping speed up both the customer and broker journey from affordability assessment to completion.

By completing their affordability assessment, this removes the requirement for a decision in principle (DIP) and enables the application to be submitted. The calculator applies to standard, limited company and expat buy-to-let mortgages.

Claire Askham, key account manager at Buckinghamshire Building Society, commented: “The key to our continuous development is our communication with our broker partners, coupled with our innovative approach to do whatever we can to enhance their experience with us.

“Combining the streamlined process with the ability to use non-indemnity search insurance on a remortgage case, will also help to speed up completion times.”

