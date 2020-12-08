FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Buckinghamshire BS suspends new applications

Rozi Jones
|
8th December 2020
"We have taken the decision to prioritise serving our brokers on cases already in our pipeline, as our operational and underwriting resources will be stretched over the Christmas period."

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced that it is temporarily suspending new applications "to deal with unprecedented demand".

The Society will only be accepting applications where the DIP has been accepted prior to Monday 7th December.

In a statement, Buckinghamshire Building Society said: "We have continued to experience very high demand across our product range. We have taken the decision to prioritise serving our brokers on cases already in our pipeline, as our operational and underwriting resources will be stretched over the Christmas period. Maintaining the quality of our service is our top priority and this temporary suspension of taking new enquiries over the holiday period is the best way we can ensure this."

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire BS, commented: “We pride ourselves on offering and maintaining exceptional service standards. Our award winning product range is perhaps the widest of any small society, serving first time buyers, movers, landlords, lending into and in retirement, self build and all points in between. Our individual human underwriting approach is time consuming but ensures that we can offer our products to many borrowers who are rejected by the standard “computer says no” approach. We look forward to re-opening for new DIPs again in the new year.”

