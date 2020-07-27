Building societies come out on top for broker satisfaction

"In the eyes of mortgage brokers, building societies have the upper hand when it comes to delivering a great overall broker experience."

Broker satisfaction with building societies averaged 85.9% in the first half of 2020 - 3.4% higher than banks and 10.3% higher than specialist lenders, according to a new report by Smart Money People.

Brokers were asked to share feedback about what they like and what could be better about the building societies they placed cases with. 21% of all broker feedback about building societies focused on customer service and underwriting, and the sentiment behind these two themes is overwhelmingly positive.

The research also examined how the feedback for larger building societies compares with that of smaller building societies.

While larger building societies have a clear advantage around product and lending themes such as product range and criteria, the smallest building societies were particularly praised for their excellent customer service and underwriting. These two themes account for 39% of all broker feedback about smaller building societies.

Medium-sized building societies are viewed as the most flexible group of lenders. This group of building societies are not as competitively priced as the largest lenders, nor do they offer as broad a product range, but brokers praised them for “looking for reasons to lend”.

While broker satisfaction with building societies is high, slow service and poor online systems emerge as having the biggest downward pull on the likelihood of brokers to recommend a number of building societies. Larger building societies are viewed as offering competitive rates, but broker sentiment about the interest rates offered by smaller societies is noticeably poorer, although this theme doesn’t attract a large amount of broker feedback.

Nate Harwood, co-founder of Smart Money People, said: “In the eyes of mortgage brokers, building societies have the upper hand when it comes to delivering a great overall broker experience. In particular they rave about the manual underwriting and high quality customer service offered by building societies of all shapes and sizes. With the mortgage market becoming increasingly cut-throat, maintaining the high levels of broker satisfaction seen across the first half of 2020 will no doubt prove to be critical to ensuring that building societies continue to thrive.”