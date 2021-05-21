BuildLoan appointed to TMG Club’s panel

Specialist self-build finance provider BuildLoan has joined the lending panel of the newly launched TMG Club, the mortgage club of The Money Group.

BuildLoan has around 60 exclusive solution-based mortgage products, specifically designed to help clients with cashflow throughout the entire build project. Products come with unique options such as advance stage payments and cost-based lending. This enables stage payments to be released to the client at the beginning of each build stage, ensuring a positive cashflow.

Stuart Bryce, national relationship manager at BuildLoan, commented:

“We’re really pleased to join TMG Club’s panel and wish the mortgage club and its members every success in the new venture.

“We know there will be more demand for self and custom build going forward, especially when the government’s new Help to Build Equity Loan scheme launches later this year. There is nothing more specialist than self-build and our experts are always available to help and guide brokers.”

Paul Lewis, managing director at The Money Group, said:

“Brokers should be preparing themselves to receive more enquiries from self and custom build clients and BuildLoan is the go-to renowned expert in this specialist area of finance.

“I worked closely with Stuart and the team during my time at Mansfield Building Society and I know first-hand how integral this addition is to TMG Club and our brokers. It’s great that BuildLoan has come on board with us in the early stages of TMG Club’s development and I look forward to a positive and flourishing partnership.”