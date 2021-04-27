BuildLoan expands distribution following new Help to Build scheme launch

"Government initiatives, including the newly announced Help to Build equity loan scheme, all encourage even more people to self and custom build."

BuildLoan has extended its distribution by joining the lending panel of SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Specialising in residential mortgages for self-build, custom build, renovations, conversions and home improvements, BuildLoan works exclusively with brokers to recommend the most suitable mortgage for their client’s individual project needs.

BuildLoan works in partnership with numerous lenders to create bespoke mortgages, offering around 60 exclusive mortgage products.

Yesterday, the Government launched a new 'Help to Build' low deposit mortgage scheme, supported by £150 million in funding, to help more people build their own homes.

Stuart Bryce, national relationship manager at BuildLoan, commented: “It’s really important that people building their own home have access to specialist mortgage advice. There are so many things to consider and BuildLoan has experts on hand to help brokers and their clients from initial enquiry right through to completion of the build.

“Government initiatives, including the newly announced Help to Build equity loan scheme, all encourage even more people to self and custom build. This will create significant opportunities for brokers to advise clients in this sector, so this partnership with SimplyBiz Mortgages is very timely and we look forward to working with the team and the members.”

Head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, Makayla Everitt, added: “Finance for self and custom build is significantly different to residential lending and I firmly believe expert advice should always be sought when setting out on that type of project.

“Working with BuildLoan will enable our Members to provide access to a range of financial solutions for borrowers wishing to achieve the building of their dream home.

“With reduced construction in recent years and a push towards different life and housing styles, this growing part of the housing market is something our members are encountering on a more regular basis. The ability to be able to advise appropriately is a highly valuable tool in the kit bag.”