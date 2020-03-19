Castle Trust appoints London BDM

"We offer bespoke loans to match client requirements and we understand how important it is for brokers to have informed conversations with a BDM who is sympathetic to the pressures of their role."

Castle Trust has appointed Charlie London as a BDM to cover the outer London area.

Charlie has more than 12 years’ experience in the mortgage market, including roles at NatWest, Santander and the Post Office. Most recently he was a mortgage consultant at buy-to-let broker firm, Mortgages for Business.

He will work with brokers in the outer London area to help place their bridging cases and specialist buy-to let-enquiries, such as HMOs, multi-unit lets, holiday lets and low yielding properties, as well as development exit loans, business purpose loans and high net worth mortgages.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust, said: “At Castle Trust, we offer bespoke loans to match client requirements and we understand how important it is for brokers to have informed conversations with a BDM who is sympathetic to the pressures of their role. With his time as a broker, as well as many years working in various roles elsewhere in the mortgage market, Charlie has an excellent combination of experience and expertise that will ensure he is able to add value and help brokers to get deals done. I look forward to working with Charlie as the latest addition to our expert and dedicated team.”

Charlie London added: “During my time as a broker working primarily in the buy to let market, Castle Trust stood out as a lender that genuinely offers something different and it’s a great time to join such a dynamic business with a very exciting future. I’m looking forward to introducing more brokers to the benefits of working with Castle Trust and its common-sense approach to bridging loans and specialist lending.”