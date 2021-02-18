FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Castle Trust Bank joins PMS and Sesame panels

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2021
"We are really pleased to partner with Sesame and PMS and offer our full range of specialist buy-to-let, bridging finance and development finance to their members. "

Castle Trust Bank has been added to the lender panels of PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network.

Members of PMS and Sesame now have full access to Castle Trust Bank’s buy-to-let, bridging and development finance products, which are available to UK residents, expats, foreign nationals, SPVs and trading companies.

Castle Trust Bank offers loans for a variety of investments, including holiday lets, HMOs, portfolio loans, property refurbishment, and bridge-to-let which provides brokers with the built-in certainty of a confirmed exit route at the outset.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “We are really pleased to partner with Sesame and PMS and offer our full range of specialist buy-to-let, bridging finance and development finance to their members. Certainty is vital for brokers in the current environment and at Castle Trust Bank, our proposition is built on delivering certainty – from our BDMs offering instant terms on term loans up to £500k, through to our bridge-to-let proposition providing a guaranteed exit route. With this important partnership, we are looking forward to delivering more certainty to even more brokers.”

Stephanie Charman, specialist lending relationship manager at Sesame and PMS, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Castle Trust Bank to our panel to offer our members more options to place their specialist buy-to-let and bridging. Castle Trust Bank has built a reputation of delivering clarity of decision, certainty of funds and flexible underwriting, and this will be a very useful combination for our members and their clients.”

