Castle Trust Bank joins the Mortgage Market Alliance

Castle Trust Bank has become the latest lender to join the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA) as a founder member.

The MMA launched last year to provide a collaborative voice for the mortgage industry in promoting the availability of lending and the value of professional advice.

Castle Trust Bank offers loans for a variety of investments, including holiday lets, HMOs, portfolio loans and property refurbishment. The specialist lender launched in 2012 and became a bank in 2020.

Barry Searle, managing director of property at Castle Trust Bank, said: “As a specialist mortgage lender and a bank, we know how important it is to maintain a focus on customers in everything that we do, and this includes playing our part in helping to increase awareness about the various lending opportunities available to them. Joining the Mortgage Market Alliance gives us a great opportunity to do this and contribute to a proactive and sustained campaign of customer education.”

Rob Griffiths, director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, added: “Property investors play an important role in meeting the housing needs of the country and the flexible solutions that enable them to do this are a key part of the diverse range of mortgage options available to customers. We’re really pleased to welcome Castle Trust Bank to the Mortgage Market Alliance and look forward to working with them on raising awareness and understanding amongst customers about the lending options available to them and the value of professional advice.”