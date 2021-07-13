Castle Trust Bank strengthens London sales team

"Matthew will be on hand to work in partnership with brokers in Central London on identifying and delivering the most effective finance solutions for their landlord clients."

Castle Trust Bank has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Matthew Lawrence as regional account manager for Central London.

Matthew has more than 13 years’ experience in financial services, including relationship roles at Barclays Corporate Banking, NatWest and most recently, Shawbrook Bank.

He will work with brokers in Central London to help buy-to-let investors access the finance they need to maximise their returns.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Matthew is a very experienced relationship manager, with a strong pedigree in the specialist market. Good communication in this market is key and Matthew will be on hand to work in partnership with brokers in Central London on identifying and delivering the most effective finance solutions for their landlord clients. At Castle Trust Bank, we’re seeing strong demand for the unique combination of flexibility and certainty that we are able to provide to brokers, and we’re continuing to go from strength to strength, with a growing team and reputation.”

Matthew Lawrence added: “Castle Trust Bank has long had a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to help property investors achieve their objectives, however complex their requirements. I’m looking forward to working closely with brokers in London on structuring loans, delivering terms and raising awareness of propositions like bridge-to-let, and I’m excited to be joining Castle Trust Bank at this stage on its upwards journey.”