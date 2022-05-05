Central Trust increases LTVs on residential and BTL mortgages

It has increased the maximum LTVs on its 0 and 1 Status products to 80% alongside refreshing its existing AVM criteria - now available for loans up to £100,000 at 75% LTV subject to a confidence score of 6 and above.

Maeve Ward, commercial operations director at Central Trust, commented:

“These new developments in our overall lending proposition are the latest set of improvements that we are bringing to market. Our enhanced LTVs, together with positive changes to criteria, show how Central Trust continues to ensure it caters for a wide range of borrowers and their diverse requirements.

“In addition, our refreshed AVM criteria means a greater number of cases should progress more quickly than ever.

“Central Trust has a long track record of helping the underserved, as well as those that need to repair and rebuild, and those who have been victim of circumstance and require a second chance. Like many lenders in the specialist market, advisers will find that we are willing to listen to the applicant’s story and apply a common sense approach to lending.”