FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Central Trust increases LTVs on residential and BTL mortgages

First and second charge mortgage lender Central Trust has today made a number of changes to its residential and consumer buy-to-let (CBTL) mortgage ranges.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  BTL
Amy Loddington
5th May 2022
btl buy to let house innovate new tech idea launch

It has increased the maximum LTVs on its 0 and 1 Status products to 80% alongside refreshing its existing AVM criteria - now available for loans up to £100,000 at 75% LTV subject to a confidence score of 6 and above.

Maeve Ward, commercial operations director at Central Trust, commented:

“These new developments in our overall lending proposition are the latest set of improvements that we are bringing to market. Our enhanced LTVs, together with positive changes to criteria, show how Central Trust continues to ensure it caters for a wide range of borrowers and their diverse requirements. 

“In addition, our refreshed AVM criteria means a greater number of cases should progress more quickly than ever.

“Central Trust has a long track record of helping the underserved, as well as those that need to repair and rebuild, and those who have been victim of circumstance and require a second chance. Like many lenders in the specialist market, advisers will find that we are willing to listen to the applicant’s story and apply a common sense approach to lending.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.