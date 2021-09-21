FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

CHL Mortgages cuts rates across entire buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
21st September 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"We are confident that by making such competitive changes across our range will prove extremely popular and introduce us to many more new brokers "

CHL Mortgages has reduced rates across its entire product range catering for individuals, limited companies and HMOs/MUFBs.

Rates now start from 2.88% on the lenders’ two-year fixed rate buy-to-let product range up to 65% LTV and from 3.05% up to 75% LTV. Both are available on its individual and limited company offerings and a 1.5% arrangement fee applies.

Five-year fixed rates also start at 2.88% up to 65% LTV and 2.98% up to 75% LTV. Again, both are available for individual and limited company, a 2% arrangement fee applies and calculated ICR at payrate.

The lenders’ HMO/MUFB range sees the largest rate reductions at the 75% LTV band, with two-year fixed rates now starting from 3.08% and five-year fixed rates now beginning at 3.38%. Both are up to 75% LTV with a 2% arrangement fee.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “Since launching four months ago, we have applied a competitive but cautious approach to our product pricing as our commitment to delivering a consistent service offering is paramount and underpins our lending proposition.

"Our wide distribution footprint with clubs, networks and directly authorised broker firms, means that we are confident that by making such competitive changes across our range will prove extremely popular and introduce us to many more new brokers seeking to use CHL Mortgages for the first time.”

