CHL Mortgages returns to lending after 13 years

CHL Mortgages has announced its return to lending as an intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let lender.

CHL Mortgages has appointed Matt Kimber as managing director for its lending business. Kimber has been with the business for five years, most recently as chief operating officer. Kimber will be joined by Ross Turrell as commercial director, who will head up the sales and distribution channels. Having previously been at KSEYE Bridging, Turrell has a wealth of experience within the specialist buy-to-let market having led commercial teams for a number of specialist lenders.

As one of the largest specialist buy-to-let lenders in the early 2000s, CHL Mortgages subsequently pulled back from new lending in 2008 and established itself as a servicing company, managing its own and third-party loan books.

Matt Kimber said: “The expertise we have built in servicing more than £6.5bn of legacy assets, the onboarding of experienced sales and lending teams and significant investment in our technology platform provides us with a very strong base on which to build our new lending proposition. The growth of the specialist buy-to-let sector in recent years gives us tremendous confidence regarding the market opportunities available for lenders, brokers and landlords.”

Ross Turrell added: “It’s a really exciting opportunity to relaunch a lender with the reputation of CHL Mortgages. The company is focused on building a strong proposition with competitive pricing, broad criteria and modern digital infrastructure to create a positive intermediary experience.

"The business has ambitious growth plans and I’m very excited to assist in the execution of the future lending strategy. We are in the process of building the team to help deliver against these plans and I am delighted to have appointed high calibre individuals with more to follow.

"2021 will be an interesting year for the buy-to-let sector and we look forward to working closely with our intermediary and distribution partners to establish the CHL brand to meet the needs of landlords and property investors.”