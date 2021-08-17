CHL Mortgages widens intermediary distribution with TBMC

"The specialist buy-to-let market is moving at pace and since our launch we have found demand to be incredibly strong."

CHL Mortgages has expanded its distribution panel through The Business Mortgage Company (TBMC).

CHL can now offer more advisers access to its specialist buy-to-let proposition and the recent rate reductions made on its 75% LTV product range.

CHL’s product range is available to first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of buy-to-let investment vehicles including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex local authority and commercial properties. Minor adverse can also be considered.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “It’s clear that the specialist buy-to-let market is moving at pace and since our launch we have found demand to be incredibly strong. By aligning ourselves with distribution partners like TBMC it enables us to ensure that our proposition is accessible to a wide range of intermediaries.

“TBMC has been a prominent figure in the intermediary market for over 30 years now and we feel that this is a partnership for the long-term. As such, we are looking forward to working closely with Jane and the rest of her team to build on what has been a very positive first few months since our return to the market.”

Jane Simpson, managing director at TBMC, added: “CHL have always had an excellent proposition, which is closely aligned to TBMC’s business model. We are thrilled to be working with them again after their long-awaited return to lending and looking forward to exploring the lending opportunities for limited companies, professional landlords and a range of property types.”