Chorley Building Society joins PRIMIS

Chorley Building Society today announced it has joined the PRIMIS Mortgage Network lender panel. 

Amy Loddington
20th May 2022
The partnership gives PRIMIS members access to Chorley’s range of intermediary products which includes standard and specialist mortgages.

Julie Goodwin, head of business development at the Society said:

“We are thrilled to be part of the PRIMIS Mortgage network, and look forward to supporting members with our flexible approach to lending. We specialise in buy-to-let, self-build and later life lending and we are happy to help advisers with their complex cases. We look forward to working with PRIMIS advisers, and seeing the benefits our individual underwritten service brings their clients.”

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director, PRIMIS Mortgage Network, commented:

“We’re pleased to welcome Chorley Building Society to our network, in a move which ensures our brokers continue to have access to the broadest range of products available, in order to best serve their clients’ needs. Their specialist lending products as well as their prime residential products will add real value to our panel.

