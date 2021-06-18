Clydesdale Bank launches new £1m+ mortgage range

Clydesdale Bank has launched a new range of £1m+ fixed rate mortgage products.

Products include a two-year fixed ate at 1.79% and a five-year fix at 2.09%, both available up to 65% LTV with a £1,999 fee.

Additionally, the Bank has reduced selected residential rates by up to 11bps.

The largest reduction is two a two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with £999 fee, reduced by 0.11% to 1.86%.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have been cut to 2.41% with a £999 fee or 2.72% fee-free, with five-year fixes now starting at 2.64% with a £999 fee or 2.83% fee-free.

Across Clydesdale's professional range, a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has been reduced by 0.05% to 2.60%, with a 'NQ Professional' product reducing to 2.80%.

A five-year fixed rate professional mortgage has been lowered to 2.78% at 85% LTV, with the newly qualified counterpart falling to 2.98%.

All professional products come with no fee.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale has withdrawn its range of exclusive two and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee. It has also increased selected 90% LTV rates, including professional and London and South East only products, by 0.10%.