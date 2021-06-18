FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale Bank launches new £1m+ mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
18th June 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has launched a new range of £1m+ fixed rate mortgage products.

Products include a two-year fixed ate at 1.79% and a five-year fix at 2.09%, both available up to 65% LTV with a £1,999 fee.

Additionally, the Bank has reduced selected residential rates by up to 11bps.

The largest reduction is two a two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with £999 fee, reduced by 0.11% to 1.86%.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have been cut to 2.41% with a £999 fee or 2.72% fee-free, with five-year fixes now starting at 2.64% with a £999 fee or 2.83% fee-free.

Across Clydesdale's professional range, a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has been reduced by 0.05% to 2.60%, with a 'NQ Professional' product reducing to 2.80%.

A five-year fixed rate professional mortgage has been lowered to 2.78% at 85% LTV, with the newly qualified counterpart falling to 2.98%.

All professional products come with no fee.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale has withdrawn its range of exclusive two and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee. It has also increased selected 90% LTV rates, including professional and London and South East only products, by 0.10%.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
